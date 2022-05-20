Murray Bridge's Dr Thomson, Dr Rischbieth celebrate service milestones

news, local-news,

SOUTH Australian doctors who have served rural communities for more than 25 years were honoured at the recent Rural Doctors Workforce Agency (RDWA) Long Service Awards Dinner. Two Murray Bridge GPs were among the doctors whose service was celebrated; recently-retired Dr Robert Thompson for 50 years service and Dr Peter Rischbieth for 35 years. Dr Thompson retired in February after 50 years of working in the Murray Bridge community. READ: Bridge clinic farewells Doctor Thompson after 50 years The gala dinner was at the Adelaide Convention Centre and Health and Wellbeing Minister Chris Picton thanked each rural GP for their service and commitment to rural communities and presented an award from the RDWA in front of 170 guests. "The contribution each and every one of our rural GPs makes to the health and wellbeing of their local communities is outstanding. Congratulations to each of the award recipients; the difference you are making in your communities is quite literally lifechanging." said Ms Lyn Poole, RDWA CEO. "The stories you shared with us were from the heart and inspirational." Eighteen doctors received service awards including: Dr Daryl Burford (35 years), Mallala; Dr Robert Thomson (50 years), Murray Bridge; Dr Tim Simpson (25 years), Uraidla; Dr Ray Goodwin (25 years), Angaston, Dr Cameron Robertson (25 years), Loxton, Dr Peter Rischbieth (35 years), Murray Bridge; Dr Graham Morris (35 years), Kadina; Dr Bill Geyer (25 years), Tanunda; Dr Rodney Pearce (25 years), Maitland; Dr Rowena Conway (25 years), Jamestown; Dr Greg Crafter (25 years), rural SA, James Bushell (25 years, Millicent; Dr Meirion Jones (25 years), Mt Gambier; Dr Graham Talbot, (35 years), Maitland; Dr Hugh Allen (25 years) Woodside; Dr Stephen Byrne (35 years), Goolwa; Dr Cara Bryant (25 years), Mt Barker; Dr Stephen Brooks (25 years), Victor Harbor.

