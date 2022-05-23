Pasin wins seat of Barker as Labor wins Federal Election

news, local-news,

Incoming Prime Minster Anthony Albanese led the Labor Party to victory the Federal election on Saturday, but Tony Pasin will continue on as the member for parliament in the traditionally-safe Liberal seat of Barker. With just over 70 percent of the vote counted as of Monday morning, Mr Pasin had received 53.3 percent of first preference votes, a long way ahead of closest rival Labor candidate Mark Braes with 20.8 percent. Mr Pasin was ahead on the two-party prefered count, 65.2 percent to the Labor candidates 34.0 percent representing a -3.79 percent swing against the Liberal party. Mr Pasin said he was humbled to have been elected for a fourth term as the Member for Barker. "I have always put the people of Barker first and have gone to Canberra with Barker's best interests at the heart of my work," he said. "I believe that this was reflected in this weekend's result in Barker. "I thank all those who have put their faith in me at the ballot box and have given me the opportunity to continue to deliver for our community ... thank you to all those who have supported me in my role." Mr Pasin said the the past eight and a half years had seen the nation remain strong through difficult times. "When the Coalition came to Government in 2013, the Labor Government had left us with an unemployment rate of 5.7 per cent," he said. "Under the Coalition, unemployment has fallen to below 4 per cent and is now the lowest level in 48 years. "The Coalition Government has ensured our nation has weathered the storm and our economic recovery is leading the world. "The Coalition leaves our Nation in a strong economic position, and we enter opposition ready to keep Anthony Albanese and his Government to account. Mr Pasin thanked his support network and paid tribute to the other candidates who ran for the seat of Barker. "I couldn't be the member for Barker and achieve what I have for communities across the electorate without the support of my volunteers, family and staff," he said. "To the eight candidates who put up their hand to run in Barker this election, thank you for serving to provide electors with a choice. "I look forward to continuing to my work with communities across Barker to make our region an even better place to live, work and raise a family."

