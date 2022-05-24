Purnong Ferry reopened after maintenance closure

news, local-news,

UPDATE: The Department for Infrastructure and Transport have advised ferry users that the Purnong Ferry has resumed its normal operation. Earlier: The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) have advised the temporary closure of the Purnong Ferry. No notice has been given as to when the works will be completed. This closure comes as a result of necessary repairs to maintain the Ferry's upkeep. During this time of closure, ferry users are advised to use alternative ferry routes. Alternative routes include the Walker Flat Ferry (upstream) and the Mannum Ferry (downstream). The Department for Infrastructure and Transport apologise for the inconvenience and thank users for their patience while the work is completed. For more information regarding the Ferry's reopening, DIT will be posting live updates to their Twitter and Facebook pages.

