FOOTBALL: Blues win in thriller over Bears while Jervois, Tailem prove too strong | GALLERY

THE top three teams were the winners in round eight of River Murray football on Saturday, May 21. Jervois were too good for Ramblers, Tailem Bend held off a spirited Mypolonga side and Imperials won in a thriller over Meningie as the competition continues to tighten. In the closest match of the day, Imperials came from behind to beat Meningie by just three points in a thrilling clash. The Bears travelled to Johnstone Park and certainly came to play, leading a quarter time by six points, 3.1 to 21. Meningie held onto the momentum in the second term, booting four goals to Imperials' one to be ahead by a handy 23-point margin, 7.2 44 to 3.3 21. The Bears had their chances to extend their lead after the long break but inaccuracy saw the Bears kick two goals and five behinds, while the Blues' chipped away at the Meningie lead with three majors. At the last break, the Bears led, 9.7 to 6.4. Meningie were looking good and, after taking the big scalp of Jervois in round one, looked in the hunt for another big victory against a highly-rated team. However, the Blues were polished in the last term booting five goals and restricting Meningie to just one. With 21 minutes gone in the final term, Meningie were up by eight points. A goal to Sam DeMichele reduced the margin to just two points. The Bears had a chance to edge further ahead but the forward entry was rushed behind by the Blues defender and Meningie led by three points with 23 minutes elapsed. Imperials didn't waste and time to move the ball forward and the ball ended up in the hands of DeMichele again who slotted the goal to put Imperials in front by three points. Best players: Imperial - Nathan Daish, Angus Day, Clint Diment, Sean Samblich, James Clarke; Meningie - Henry Turner, Mark Ploenges, Brad Thompson, Jack Holliday, Dylan Biggins Best Jervois: Hayden Schulz, Ryan McKaye, Will Farrer, Casey Robins, Luke Kluske Goals Jervois: Will Farrer 5, Peter Zarantonello 3, Zane Barry 2, Ryan McKaye, Owen Love, Hayden Schulz Best Ramblers: Keynan Harradine, Andrew Holland, Alex Pfeiffer, Max Marchetti, Riley Vanson Goals Ramblers: Keynan Harradine 4, Shannon Callery 3, Nelson Miller 1 Best Tailem Bend: Keelan White, Nick Westhoff, Connor Smelt, Jacob Wilson, Harry Porter Goals Tailem Bend: Keelan White, Jacob Wilson 4, Steven Clay, Connor Smelt 2, Callum Thomas, Charlie Fisher, Dylan Hogarth, Ben Rossi 1 Best Mypolonga: Regan Gotch, Stephen Mills, Clark Stegmeyer, Jack Wilkins, Scott Anderson Goals Mypolonga: Stephen Mills 4, Sam Elliott, Jack Wilkins, Riley Walton, Lochlan Gotch, Timothy Atkins, Regan Gotch, Clark Stegmeyer 1

FOOTBALL: Blues win in thriller over Bears while Jervois, Tailem prove too strong | GALLERY