Southern Mallee proposes 5.2 percent average general rate rise

THE Southern Mallee District Council is proposing a 5.2 percent average general rate rise as it focuses in on delivering key road and community infrastructure projects within the region. Elected members considered its Draft 2022-23 Annual Business Plan and Budget at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 18 and voted to to meet again this week to finalise the documents before releasing it for community consultation. In the draft plan, Council proposed a 5.2 percent average general rate rise, based on Adelaide CPI of 4.7 percent plus 0.5 percent in line with the council's Draft Long-Term Financial Plan. The Southern Mallee District Council raised rates by 2.25 percent rate increase last financial year and rates did not increase in 2020-21 in response to COVID-19 impacts on the community. The council detailed a number of key infrastructure projects in the plan, including ongoing improvements to the Lameroo and Pinnaroo town centres. Southern Mallee Mayor Jeff Nickolls said elected members would review the Draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget prior to a special meeting this week to ensure it "strikes a balance between delivering major projects to enhance the district's economy and liveability, and the current challenging national and global financial climate". "There are a number of financial challenges Council needs to consider in setting its budget for the financial year, including significant increases in operating costs and a CPI that has risen to 4.7 percent," Mayor Nickolls said. "We are also mindful that our community is facing cost of living pressures, so we want to make sure we get the balance right to continue stimulating our local economy and providing essential services and infrastructure, without overburdening ratepayers." Community feedback will be considered by the council when it makes its decision on the plan at a special meeting following the consultation period on June 29, 2022.

