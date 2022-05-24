news, local-news,

The annual Murray Bridge Golf Championships were held earlier this year with the view to get away from those cold wintery months of July and August. Last Sunday was the perfect scenario for a very successful Championships Final. We witnessed some very outstanding golf by all players all on a very well presented course, thanks to the hard work of our Groundstaff and the expertise of our newly appointed Grounds Superintendent Tim Harvie. The Women's Championship Final was a great match between our current 5 times champion Armani Marsters and Deb Christie who was runner-up last year. The match resulted in a mixture of leading gaps and square encounters, and ended up going right down to the wire of the 36th hole, with Armani finally taking out the Championship - Score 1up - for her six successive year. Not a bad effort for a 16 year old. Commiserations to Deb who put up a gallant fight to the end. The Men's Championship was also a great match between Aaron Zrim (his first 6 month back into golf for 10 or more years) and past winner Jeff Morgan. Again there were many great (and some not so great) shots where Aaron eventually took out the honours on the 35th hole with a final score of 2/1. Commiserations to Jeff who also put pressure on all the way. Winners and Runners-Up of the other grades as follows: Women's B Grade Winner Mary Langsford 2/1 over Asia Marsters Women's C Grade Winner Kathy Pfeiffer 3/2 over Lyn Pitcher Men's B Grade Winner - Rod Thoman 6/5 over Kayne Rigby Men's C Grade Winner - Graham Edwards 2/1 over Malcolm Blight Men's Vets Winner - Lloyd Norrish 1up over Phil O'Malley.

Armani Marsters and Aaron Zrim win the Murray Bridge Golf Championships