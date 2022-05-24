news, local-news,

Cold but fine conditions greeted competitors from Mt Barker and Murray Bridge Rifle Clubs this past Saturday as they gathered at the Mt Barker Range to compete in the second stage of the DRA Championship. This stage was contests across 700 and 600 yards. The conditions proved somewhat difficult for shooters, as the northward facing range meant that the targets were cast into shadow from the hill behind them, while shooters' sights caught the glare from the sun. When sighing trouble was added to the normal challenge of reading the wind across the gully on which the range is built, it made for an interesting shoot. Excelling in Target Rifle was Mt Barker Club Captain, Graham Hancock, whose 49.03 allowed him to finish on 95.04 and win B-Grade, but also claim top off-rifle score for the day, a point ahead of A-Grader Robert Paech, despite his very well shot 49.07 in the second round. Darryl Pink continued his excellent form in DRA shoots, claiming the top F-Standard score of 115.07, including a 58.05 in his second round. Richard McInnes and Alison Hansen also shot well finishing second and third, with 113.04 and 112.03 respectively. Alison claiming third place from B-Grade. The only possible for the day come from Sporting and Hunter and F-Open classes. In FHS, Loui Burke made up the two points he was trailing from Mark DeLaine in the first round and then some with his second round possible of 50.06 to win the class 97.10 to 95.08. While in F-Open, Tim Manning's second round possible of 60.05 was not quite enough to catch Rob Mitchell's consistent 59.04 and 58.03, with Tim finishing a point behind. The next round of the competition will be hosted by Murray Bridge at the Monarto Shooting Complex later in the year. Full Scores: TRA: TRB: TRC: FSA: FSB: FO: FSH:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/1df09dd8-8c15-49e7-a6d8-e70d84b9e53a.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Second stage of Murray Bridge and Mount Barker DRA Championship