Coorong set to raise rates, increase focus on unsealed road network

THE Coorong District Council is proposing a three percent rate rise and increase the level of service to the council's vast unsealed road network. The council has outlined its plans for next financial year in its Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget, which was released for public consultation following its May meeting last week. The draft lays out the council's proposed activities and projects and how they will be funded for the 2022-23 financial year. In the plan, the Coorong council broke down what rates collected would be spent on, per $100. The council outlined an initial rate increase of 4.1 per cent was forecasted in its Long Term Financial Plan, however it was instead proposing a three per cent increase in response to a rise in the levels of growth in the district. Mayor Paul Simmons encouraged Coorong residents to read the draft Plan and provide written feedback. "The next 12 months will see Coorong District Council continue to take a back-to basics approach, with a primary focus on delivering key infrastructure projects and supporting our existing assets," Mayor Simmons said. "We will focus on maximising external funding opportunities to deliver on longer term projects such as sealed and unsealed roads renewal, and road and high risk intersection upgrades." Mayor Simmons said the council saw its large road network as a "responsibility, not a burden". "Our capital expenditure budget of $9.8 million has a significant focus on the renewal of sealed and unsealed roads, replacement of obsolete plant and fleet and various building enhancements. "We will continue to seek funding to improve the high risk intersections associated with primary production freight movement so that high-productivity freight vehicles can access our district. Coorong District Council chief executive officer Bridget Mather said pivotal to the plan was the 50 per cent increase in the level of service to unsealed roads - from moving from 40 kilometres of re-sheeting to 60 kilometres per year. "This is in direct response to what you, our community, voiced as part of the strategic direction of our district in late 2020," she said, "A further $50,000 has been allocated to council's footpath expansion strategy which will see new footpaths created over a 10 year plan to connect the infrastructure and social fabric needs of our communities. "The draft budget also includes an injection of external funding to continue some significant infrastructure projects, from fencing the Meningie Aerodrome ($88,000) to $1.4 million in Commonwealth funding for the construction of mobile phone towers in Colebatch and Narrung respectively. "This project alone will put an end to a telecommunications black hole while alleviating public risk." Council will consider the final 2022-23 Annual Business Plan and Budget at its June 21, 2022 meeting. - Details: Public consultation on the 2022-23 Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget is now open and will close at 9am on Friday, 10 June 2022. The Plan is is available at www.coorong.sa.gov.au or by visiting any Coorong District Council office.

