Award-winning chef returns to Murray Bridge High classroom

news, local-news,

WORLD-famous and highly-decorated chef Mark Best returned home to his old stomping ground at the Murray Bridge High School this month, treating students to a rare opportunity to be guided by one of the nation's best chefs. The award-winning Sydney restaurant owner - who has been a star on Netflix's The Final Table - has roots in the Mallee and the Murraylands, first in Pinnaroo before moving to Murray Bridge for high school. It was at Murray Bridge High Mr Best took his first home economics class, led by teacher Roxanne Rowland, who welcomed him back into the classroom to work with the school's current bunch of food and hospitality SACE students. READ: Eat the problem: World-famous chef's solution to invasive carp issue | RECIPE During the workshop, Mark cooked local seafood, worked with native plants grown on the Murray Bridge High School agriculture block and at Monarto Safari Park. Mr Best told the students about his journey from growing up in Pinnaroo and Murray Bridge, to becoming an electrician to finding his passion for cooking and making a career out of that passion. "I hope they can see my journey, and believe that anything is possible, because I started just where they are now," he said. "I went from being a young guy dreaming about pouring cappuccinos and then went on to be standing on a stage in London accepting the best up-and-coming chef award." "The world should not be cut off for kids in the country, and I'm proof of that. "I even remember walking into my first Murray Bridge cooking class with Mrs Rowland and we made something called a 'manwich' that was a hollowed-out bread roll with fritz and cheese. "I ended up making them for the whole family and taking them to the footy that weekend ... now I cook for people around the world using food from across every culture." Mrs Rowland said one of her greatest teaching highlights was seeing successful past students like Mark come back and visit, because it gave students the opportunity to "see what they can be". "Mark is an incredible example of what these kids can achieve if they follow their passions, and I'm not surprised that he's gone on to be so successful, he was a great student," Mrs Rowland said. "Mark's been able to inspire so much in these kids, because it's demonstrated from a career point of view that their dreams can become a reality, but it's also shown them the very practical side of valuing what's in our own backyard. "Through the entrepreneurial program our students now look at their learning through the lens of business opportunities, and Mark's visit has proven that the native food we're growing right here at the school farm can be sold for use in a commercial kitchen. "Up until now, the kids had no idea how to use these native products. But, you could see their heads start spinning as Mark started cooking right in front of them, pairing wattleseed-covered Coorong Mullet with saltbush 'chips', and frying up local Pipis with Warrigal greens." Year 11 Food Technology student Antonia Peressin - who is already working in hospitality and planning a career in the industry - said she absolutely loved the world-famous chef's visit. "It's pretty cool to see that someone like Mark came from Murray Bridge High School and he's just really passionate about his work and doing something he enjoys," she said. "I actually helped plant some of those native plants, and I never thought we'd see them cooked like that. What he did created so much intensity to the flavours, and now we're all feeling inspired to experiment more with those type of ingredients."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/99b8d2fd-1430-4233-8276-01c05a3134d1.jpg/r5_347_6009_3739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg