Murray Bridge resident falls victim to online rental scam
Local News
A local Murray Bridge resident has recently fallen victim to an online rental housing scam.
The victim was engaged in online communication with the scammer through a Facebook advert.
The advert claimed the scammer had a property listed for rent.
It was then that the victim paid a holding deposit to the scammer, only to find out the property was not listed for renting.
The ACCC recommends being wary of the following when looking at online rental properties:
- Being told you will be unable to view the property in person before handing over any bond or rent money.
- Do an internet search of the exact wording of the rental advertisement, scammers often reuse descriptions and searches may reveal previous scams.
- Check to see if the property is advertised on other websites with different contact details, it is common for scammers to steal photos, adverts and information relating to legitimate rental sites.
- Make sure you are dealing with a licensed agent, do an independent search for a phone number and speak to the property manager over the phone or arrange a meeting in person.
Police wish to remind the public to be cautious when organising and making online payments, regardless of how real they may look.
If you believe you have been the victim of an online fraud, report it immediately at www.cyber.gov.au/report