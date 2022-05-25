news, local-news,

A local Murray Bridge resident has recently fallen victim to an online rental housing scam. The victim was engaged in online communication with the scammer through a Facebook advert. The advert claimed the scammer had a property listed for rent. It was then that the victim paid a holding deposit to the scammer, only to find out the property was not listed for renting. The ACCC recommends being wary of the following when looking at online rental properties: Police wish to remind the public to be cautious when organising and making online payments, regardless of how real they may look. If you believe you have been the victim of an online fraud, report it immediately at www.cyber.gov.au/report

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/a7482b10-fb41-4980-be4a-7e4ec6d867fc.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg