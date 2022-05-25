Wellington Ferry temporarily closed for maintenance

news, local-news,

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) advise ferry users of Wellington Ferry closure. Usual ferry services will be closed on Thursday, June 2 between 10am and 2pm. Following this, ferry services will resume normal operations. This temporary closure comes as planned maintenance is undertaken to maintain the ferry's upkeep. For alternative crossings, ferry users have been advised to use the Tailem Bend Ferry (Upstream). The DIT apologise for any inconveniences caused and thank ferry users for their patience.

