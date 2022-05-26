news, local-news,

Police are investigating the alleged theft of three classic cars from a storage shed in Murray Bridge. Police alleged that the storage shed was broken into, and the cars stolen, between May 14 and 22. The cars included a 1972 Ford XA GT sedan and its registration, a 1972 Ford XA Ute, and a 1984 Ford F100 Ute. A Daytona speedboat was also reported stolen but has since been located burnt out in Murray Bridge. Police are also investigating whether the theft of a double-axle trailer from a nearby business in the early hours of May 19 was linked to the vehicle thefts. Anyone with CCTV or dashcam in the area is asked to check for any vision of the stolen vehicles, boat or trailer. Anyone with information on the thefts or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

