Matthew Borchers is just a regular 12 year-old from Murray Bridge, except he is also an Australian Mounted Games Champion. In April, Matthew took his pony Sugar to Murray Bridge, Elmore in Victoria, and Albury in New South Wales to win two State Under 12 Pairs Championships and the Australian Under 12 Pairs Championships. Matthew's riding partner, Sigrid Black, and her pony Peppercorn travelled from Victoria to compete in the championships and share Matthew's title as Australia's Under 12 Pairs Champion. Matthew has been a member of the Australian Mounted Games Association (AMGA) since he was four years-old and is now being recognised as the best in Australia in his age bracket. Mounted Games are a series of high-speed races performed by people on ponies, and require high levels of athletic ability, excellent riding skills, good hand-eye coordination, and a competitive spirit. Matthew started riding a year later than some of the AMGA's youngest riders, with ages ranging from three years-old, to the die-hards in their 60's. The SA branch of the AMGA hold events every month, with the majority being held in Murray Bridge, but riders have the opportunity to compete across Australia and around the world. "Mounted Games to me is all about great competition, good horsemanship, making friends and having loads of fun," said under 12 Champion, Matthew Borchers. "Winning the Australian Championships was amazing. "I had the best time and met some amazing people who I'm sure will be lifelong friends," he said. "When I'm older I hope to ride for Australia overseas."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/21378ed5-b420-4b2c-b4b8-429dbfd4217d.JPG/r0_64_1312_805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg