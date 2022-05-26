Ken Coventry is a passionate Murray Bridge citizen who is proud to have called it his home for the past 48 years. For 31 years, Ken played a significant role as a CEO in the Murray Bridge local government region - 24 of which he was the CEO of the Murray Bridge Council - before his retirement in 1998. When Ken first arrived in Murray Bridge in 1974 the town was divided into two councils, the District Council of Mobilong and the Corporate Town of Murray Bridge. In 1977 Ken helped push for the amalgamation of all rural and council areas to create the District Council of Murray Bridge. He went on to become the CEO of the newly amalgamated council and was involved in local projects including Monarto Zoo, the development of urban Murray Bridge and Christian subdivision. "I guess one of the things for me is that... management could only move as fast as what the council and community wanted it," Ken said. "With the new amalgamation, we needed a new complex... it took us 10 years to get there. "What we had to do was get the community to understand what it was all about, even the councillors had to decide they wanted to do it." Through his years of work, Ken has strived to be even-handed - whether it be his role as Deputy Chairman of Community Living Australia, or the proprietor of the Lerwin Aged Care Home. He said that he lived by a few philosophies that have shaped the person he is today and the work that he has done for the town of Murray Bridge. "My role has been to follow the directive, but follow the laws as well, and while I might have differences of opinion... I've never carried a grudge against anyone, and I think that's important," he said. "If we look after one another, we can achieve a lot more together. "You can look at it, you can wonder about it, but I think that's my philosophy." Ken's drive to help his community was fostered growing up in Adelaide by his parent's willingness to be heavily involved with their personal networks and community. For Ken and his family - which includes four children and 11 grandchildren - being involved in the community was more than just local government, it meant being involved in local sporting clubs too. "I think sport is really important to me, I don't mind watching it on TV but I'm not a great watcher, I'd rather be participating or going to the top level," he said. "It's a great network, it's giving people the opportunity to expand their skills." In 2008, Ken was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his contributions to local government, state bodies and organisations and his involvement in the local community. "I think I want to leave a footprint," he said. "I think I want my family to understand where they've come from. "I just want to be a community member, I want to do the right thing, because I realised that if we don't volunteer in this community, and in this country, we're not going to get anywhere."

