The Murray Bridge All Culture Fest celebrates the cultural diversity that makes up the Murray Bridge community. The annual All Culture Fest, organised by the Murray Bridge Council and the Murraylands Migrant Resource Centre (Murraylands MRC), aims to celebrate all cultures that have gathered in Murray Bridge. Eleven year-old Enqi Luo was a performer in last year's All Culture Fest where he demonstrated Kung-Fu and this year he is back to show off his self-taught Tai Chi Sword skills. Bao Luo, Enqi's father and staff member of the Murraylands MRC, said his son spent a lot of time watching YouTube videos and practising alone to learn the skills he wants to show off at the All Culture Fest. "He really wants to showcase different culture to his friends and to his community," Mr Luo said. "Though one culture is different from another, basically human beings are the same, we all care for family, for friends, we all want to make friends with each other and live peacefully. "At the same time people need to understand that in different cultures, people have beautiful features to be appreciated. "For example, Tai Chi, you can think of the Chinese community, or when you see a beautiful dress you can think it's a traditional Filipino dress, you may not see the same patterns in other cultures. "This kind of event can remind people how to appreciate different cultures that contribute to the beautiful world," said Mr Luo. Other performers include a group of singers which was formed in Vanuatu before migrating to South Australia and who follow their singing passions by performing at events like the Murray Bridge All Culture Fest. Mobolaji Akinbo, a Nigerian woman, and her two children will be performing some traditional music, and Gina Caintic, a Filipino woman, will be perform a traditional dance. This year's Irene Krastev Award winner, Joy Goodridge, will also be talking at the festival about her journey to Australia and what she has done for the Murray Bridge community since she migrated from the Philippines. Mayor Brenton Lewis said the Murray Bridge council was proud to enjoy and share the multiculturalism in the Murray Bridge community. "I encourage everyone to come along and participate in this vibrant day of dance and music, and culture in celebration of diversity in Murray Bridge."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/9b7d984f-5d93-4488-9672-701dc765d328.jpg/r0_259_3648_2320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg