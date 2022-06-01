Discover what's on in the Murraylands

FELTING FUN
Nuno felting with Helen Moon
Saturday, June 4, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 1pm-3pm. Learn the art of Nuno felting, all while making your very own scarf. For booking availability and fees, visit http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/
HIP-HOPPIN' NIGHT
Claz & Kirby at Murray Bridge with Iggs and Prospeks
Saturday, June 4, Imperial Football Club, Murray Bridge, 7pm-11.30pm. Adelaide's 'Claz' and Murray Bridge local 'Kirby' are set to turn things up at the Imperial Football Club, tickets $10pp at www.eventbrite.com
DRIVING DELIGHT
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, June 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, June 5, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
REV IT UP
South Coast Motocross Club Championships
Sunday, June 5, South Coast Motocross Club, 9am. Come and watch round 2 of the SCMX Club Championships, a revving ride for the whole family. Free entry, for more information visit the SCMX Facebook page
PLANT A PLOT
Franhs Farm Planting Festival
Saturday, June 11, Franhs Farm, Monarto, 8.45am-4pm. Get down and dirty and help plant 40,000 seeds and make a difference. For more details, visit the Franhs Farm Facebook page
HONK YOUR HORNS
SA Truck & Ute Show
Sunday, June 12, Randell Street, Mannum, 10am-4pm. Take a stroll through the main street and take a look at trucks and utes of all sizes, $6pp, under 16 free, to book - www.trybooking.com/events/895937
PADDLING ALONG
Riverland Paddling Marathon
Monday, June 13, Morgan Riverfront Precinct, 6.45am-4pm. The Riverland Paddling Marathon concludes with its final race in Morgan., visit www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/
OFF TO THE RACES
Murray Bridge Races
Monday, June 13, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
