FOOTBALL: Jervois, Tailem, Mypolonga round nine winners | GALLERY

news, local-news,

JERVOIS got revenge on Meningie on Saturday in the headline act of round nine of River Murray football. The Bears shocked the Bluds in round one, rolling the reigning premiers, however it was Jervois who were the victors in the second meeting of the two sides, rolling Meningie by 63 points. For the third match in a row, Tailem Bend had to come from behind to win, this time against Mannum. The Roos got a jump on the Eagles and were on top for the first half before Tailem Bend wrestled back momentum to win, 13.13 to 11.11. In the other match, Mypolonga were too strong for Ramblers, rolling the Roosters by 35 points. Tailem Bend 13-13 (91) d Mannum 11-11 (77) Best Tailem Bend - Nick Westhoff, Robert Young, Harry Porter, Charlie Fisher, Daniel Perks Goals Tailem Bend - Jacob Wilson 3, Charlie Fisher 2, Dylan Hogarth, Steven Clay, Tom Starkey, Harry Porter, Robert Young, Connor Smelt, Lachie Jones, Nick Westhoff 1 Best Mannum - Blake Tabe, Matthew Weistra, Mitchell Heward, Harrison Hawkins, Dylan Ribbons Goals Mannum- Jake Keller 3, Dylan Ribbons, Gene Budel 2, Matthew Weistra, Danny Walker, Blake Tabe, Jake Venning 1 Jervois 17-10 (112) d Meningie 6-13 (49) Best Jervois- Ben Hansen, Dylan Barry, Josh Scott, Will Farrer, Mitchell Noye Goals Jervois- Josh Scott, Will Farrer 6, Dylan Barry 3, Hayden Schulz, Mackenzie Hansen 1 Best Meningie- Mark Ploenges, Jack Holliday, Tyler Robinson, Adam Terrell, Dylan Biggins Goals Meningie- Sam Sanders 3, Brad Thompson 2, David Wilson 1 Mypolonga 16-6 (102) d Ramblers 10-7(67) Best Mypolonga- Kelvin Smith, Jack Wilkins, Hugh Mason, Sam Elliott, Timothy Atkins Goals Mypolonga- Jack Wilkins 5, Sam Elliott, Simon Norris, Regan Gotch 2, Brady Wrigley, Mackenzie Butler, Riley Walton, Kai Martin, Timothy Atkins 1 Best Ramblers - Jayden Parker-Menzies, Alex Pfeiffer, Jacob Trevorrow, Andrew Holland, Aaron Pratt Goals Ramblers - Nelson Miller, Matthew Brooks 2, Aaron Pratt, Keynan Harradine, Lual Kelei, Alex Pfeiffer, Connor Baker, Jacob Trevorrow 1

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/7ddb5310-00dd-4317-9c82-2c67c34de106.jpg/r2_83_958_623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

FOOTBALL: Jervois, Tailem, Mypolonga round nine winners | GALLERY