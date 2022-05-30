Greg Traeger, John Elson on target at Murray Bridge Rifle Club

news, local-news,

Cool but mostly dry conditions, apart from a single short shower, awaited shooters at the Deed Range, Monarto on Saturday, May 28, as they arrived to compete in the penultimate stage of the Club Championship from 500 metres. The breeze blew fairly consistently across shooters' right shoulders for most of the afternoon and once competitors got its measure it generally didn't hold too many surprises. That is not to say some shooters weren't caught out with both Peter Casley and Daniel Irvine winning the Magpie Awards for their respective classes. In a more positive vein, several shooters did have great rounds, including John Elson in Target Rifle, who shot a personal best 48.05 in his first round leaving him a centre ahead of Greg Traeger at the halfway point. Greg had the measure of the weather in the second round though scoring a possible 50.05 to give him the off-rifle win for the day. John's effort however, well and truly secured him victory in the handicap. F-Class also saw some impressive shooting, with David McDonald the pick of the day. He scored a 59.06 in the first round, a point head of John Cranwell, who was closely followed by Frank Marshall, Adrian Conlon and Gordon Harrison. David's good form continued in the second round where he scored a possible 60.05 to claim the top off-rifle award in F-Open just a point ahead of John Cranwell who also scored a possible 60.04 in the second round. David also claimed the handicap award by a point from Gordon Harrison, who shot a very tidy 59.05 in the second round to top the list of F-Standard shooters. Some other stand outs in the second round included Frank Marshall and Adrian Conlon, who both shot 58s, and Peter Byass and Wayne Halliday, who shot a 57 and a 56 respectively. F-Class: D McDonald (FO) 59.06, 60.05, 119.11 (132.8), G Harrison (FS) 56.02, 59.05, 115.07 (131.1), P Byass (FS) 52.01, 57.03, 109.04 (129.0), J Cranwell (FO) 58.03, 60.04, 118.07 (127.8), F Marshall (FS) 57.01, 58.03, 115.04 (127.1), A Conlon (FS) 56.04, 58.02, 114.06 (125) W Halliday (FO) 46.01, 56.03, 102.04 (118.6), P Casley (FS) 30.00, 54.02, 84.02 (98.2). TR: J Elson 48.05, 43.01, 91.06 (116.9), G Traeger 48.04, 50.05, 98.09 (112.4), D Irvine 41.01, 45.04, 86.05 (106.6).

Greg Traeger, John Elson on target at Murray Bridge Rifle Club