news, local-news,

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe weather warning in the Murraylands for Monday, May 30. The warning - issued at 11am - warns residents of the potential for damaging winds over a large area of South Australia. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a deep low pressure system southeast of Adelaide with an associated cold front would continue to move eastwards today, leaving a broad area of strong to damaging winds in its wake. Damaging wins averaging 70 kilometres per hour with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h were possible, easing over western districts during the afternoon and in the east this evening. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: The BOM also issued a warning to sheed graziers in the Mount Lofty Ranges, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Flinders, Mid North, Murraylands, Upper South East, Lower South East and North East pastoral forecast districts. Sheep graziers are warned cold conditions, showers and fresh to strong and gusty northwest to southwesterly winds are expected to continue during Monday and Tuesday. There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/bbc2832b-da7a-4921-afd2-589d9de8c947.png/r0_222_700_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg