Dahlitz back in the winner's circle at Murray Bridge Golf Club

AFTER a solid club championships campaign - where he was eliminated in the quarter finals by eventual runner-up Jeff Morgan - reliable A grader Corey Dahlitz was back chalking up Saturday victories at the Murray Bridge Golf Club. Dahlitz was successful in taking out the Lakebreeze Wines par competition on Saturday, May 28. Shooting a strong four-up which included a powerful three up finishing nine holes the wiry plumber kept out of trouble for most of the day and successfully negotiated the still slick greens to emerge victorious. Also a member of the recent champion B2 pennants team Dahlitz has had a good time of all things golf in the past three months yet shows no sign of any form drop off. What a player. President Bolton had a cracking round of three up to comfortably win the A grade. No doubt still seething inside after missing a golden opportunity to win a club championship in the past few weeks he let rip in a great display of golf. Peter Erickson is building a nice run of form and he was the runner up with a one up. Recently crowned Veterans champion Lloyd Norrish showed no signs of a winners hangover by cruising to a B grade win with a steady two up. Always seemingly in cruise control he held off Rob Muster by a shot. In C grade the club's fastest player Alois Kniebeiss had a one down but was crowned the winner nonetheless well clear of Neil "Dog" Rothe with his three down. The ball rundown was packed with A graders led up by Brett Altschwager, Mark Sappenberghs, Tom Haig and Luke Williams who each returned straightforward rounds of square with the card. Michael Vella, Shaun Williams and Mark Fanning chimed in with 1 downs and Glenelg GC single figure golfer Brenton Lane scored a prize for his 2 down effort. Corey Dahlitz snapped up the Pro comp on a countback with his classy three up back nine while Rob Muster was closest on the 11th to snare the Yabby. With winter on our doorsteps and the weather changing accordingly this Saturday's Stroke round is just the challenge that everyone should take up!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/ab82e189-91f0-4596-a36f-7d3705ed87b6.jpg/r0_1199_3120_2962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg