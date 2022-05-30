Coorong council launches Reconciliation Action Plan

news, local-news,

A new plan set to guide the Coorong District Council in a reconciliation journey was celebrated at the Coorong Gallery's National Reconciliation Week exhibition launch last week. The Coorong District Council launched its first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) on Friday, May 27, which coincided with a reconciliation-themed art exhibition opening. The plan, developed by the council this year, has received endorsement from Reconciliation Australia. Coorong District Council Mayor Paul Simmons said he was proud of the council's journey towards reconciliation. "The RAP has been developed in the spirit of reconciliation and acknowledgement of the traditional lands and waters on which the Council operates," Mayor Simmons said. "It is the council's formal statement to reconciliation and will assist with embedding the principles and purpose of reconciliation within the organisation." "Coorong District Council is located within Ngarrindjeri Ruwe and covers much of the Coorong, which has been home for many thousands of years to the Ngarrindjeri people. "The Ngarrindjeri have a timeless connection to the lower Murray River, Lakes and Coorong, and like the Ngarrindjeri, we as a Council are proud of our district and the RAP framework which allows us to further understand where we need to grow, develop and create stronger connections with First Nations people." The artwork featured on the cover of the plan was created by artist Summer Dawn and is titled 'The Art of Reconciliation' and is a representation of the council's vision and journey to reconciliation and reflects the unity of commonality between reconciliation and culture. The RAP was launched at the Coorong Gallery's newest art exhibition opening which coincided with the first day of this year's National Reconciliation Week. The exhibition celebrates and features established and emerging Ngarrindjeri artists. - Details: The 'Ngarrindjeri Ruwe - Our Lands, Our Waters' exhibition is open to the public at the Coorong Gallery between 9am - 4:30pm weekdays, and will remain on display until 22 July 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/17bcb144-3187-4562-90f0-66a6304e79ca.png/r32_10_309_167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg