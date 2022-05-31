Murray Bridge tourism bounces back after COVID-19 delays, disruptions

Tourism in Murray Bridge has bounced back in the past six months as the COVID recovery continues.
The Murray Bridge Council Events Team have been organising a calendar of events going forward after some cancellations due to the pandemic.
Advertisement
Murray Bridge Council's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sedgman said that Murray Bridge had become an increasingly popular destination for South Australians and interstate travellers.
"Tourism in the region has continued to surge throughout 2022 ... overseas visitors are slowly starting to reappear too," he said.
"2022 started busy for our events team with New Years Eve fireworks celebrations, Murray River Splash and a birthday celebration for the Bunyip/Mulyawonk all at the Sturt Riverfront Reserve.
"Murray Bridge Fringe was well attended by the community with a street celebration and events in the local Town Hall."
Mr Sedgman said the last six months have been a lot easier to navigate than earlier in the pandemic.
He said he was glad that during the Murray Bridge Fringe season only a few events were cancelled.
"We are seeing an increase of confidence in being able [to] travel outside of your own neighbourhood and more events being planned into the long term," said Mr Sedgman.
The Murray Bridge Council has also been working hard to increase tourism by upgrading its website to be more appealing and motivational.
Council has also been working collaboratively with Monarto Safari Park to encourage local visitors.
Council plans to continue improvements to Sturt Reserve and the town entrances with the aim of making Murray Bridge a more appealing tourist destination.
Improvement works will also continue on the Round House Garden and Captain's Cottage to enhance the experience when visiting, but also to increase the marketing and promotion of the sites.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.