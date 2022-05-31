The Bridgeport Hotel has had a rocky start since it opened - tackling delays and COVID-19 impacts - but are is making a strong comeback.
It opened in 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, but since borders have reopened and capacity restrictions have lifted things are looking up.
Bridgeport Hotel general manager, Ian Muller said the beginning of January was a strong for the business and coming off the back of Christmas and the New Year there was an increase in patrons.
"This softened as border restrictions were still in place, so the difficulty of being able to get anyone from New South Wales or Victoria coming over was quite challenging," he said.
"The restrictions started easing in February and that really was a month of growth for us... March and April were incredible months for us, restrictions had eased and we started to see a lot of business coming through," he said.
COVID-19 made it difficult for the hotel to maintain staffing levels while people were undertaking seven day mandatory isolation.
"The seven day mandatory isolation period... most certainly was a challenge for us, the clients that are coming through and the guests that are travelling still have the same level of expectation," said Mr Muller.
While patron numbers are expected to drop due to the season nature of travel to the region, the Bridgeport Hotel has started in-house planning of future events.
"For anyone who's in Murray Bridge, and you haven't already, and the area and surrounds, rethink what you know about Murray Bridge," said Mr Muller.
"We have this beautiful thing here that really... really just give us a look and come and see for yourself, you'll definitely be pleasantly surprised."
