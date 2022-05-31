The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge hospital closed to visitors due to COVID-19 outbreak

DH
By Dylan Hogarth
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:45am, first published 2:15am
THE Murray Bridge Soldiers' Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closed to visitors effectively immediately due to a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19.

