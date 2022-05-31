Murray Bridge hospital closed to visitors due to COVID-19 outbreak

THE Murray Bridge Soldiers' Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closed to visitors effectively immediately due to a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19.
The Riverland Mallee Coorong Local Health Network took to Facebook on Tuesday, May 31 to make the announcement.
The post confirmed limited visitation would continue for palliative care and maternity patients on compassionate grounds.
It also said there would be no change to Emergency Department services at Murray Bridge Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.
"Thank you for your continued understanding and cooperation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," the post said.
"Please be assured the health, safety and wellbeing of our communities is our highest priority."
