Did you know: Old Murray Bridge is a busier crossing than Swanport Bridge

FREQUENT users of the Old Murray Bridge will be well aware of the traffic disruptions and delays set for the next 18 months as repair work continues on the town's original bridge.
The start of the $36 million of refurbishment has forced traffic on the Old Murray Bridge to a single-lane with temporary traffic lights controlling traffic flow.
According to Department of Industry and Transport traffic volume estimates, before work commenced on the refurbishment, there were around 9500 vehicles daily on the Bridge Street bridge and around 8200 on the South Eastern Freeway at Swanport Bridge.
RAA traffic engineer Matthew Vertudaches visited Murray Bridge this month and told The Standard residents should be aware of increased traffic on Swanport Bridge while work continues on the older crossing.
"Regular Swanport Bridge users might notice an increase in traffic as essential work to ensure the longevity of the bridge continues," he said.
He said the off-ramp from the Swanport Bridge to the Jervois Road intersection was a particular area to be aware of increased traffic.
"If you're driving along Jervois Road into Murray Bridge apply caution - its an 80 kilometre per hour speed limit area and traffic could be busier."
A Riverland Mallee Coorong Local Health Network spokesperson said Murray Bridge Soldiers Memorial Hospital staff had been encouraged to use the alternate route available using the Swanport Bridge to minimise commute time.
"The repair works will not impact the delivery of health services at our facility and we would like to reassure the community that they can continue to receive the treatment and care they need at Murray Bridge Hospital," the spokesperson said.
Likewise, an SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) spokesperson said the project works on the Old Murray Bridge would have minimal impact on SAAS operations.
"Access for our emergency fleet is being maintained while the bridge is reduced to a single lane of traffic."
