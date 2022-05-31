New volunteers have much to offer Murray Bridge Meals on Wheels

THE Murray Bridge branch of Meals on Wheels was delighted to receive a $400 donation to our branch from new volunteers Debora and Jon Woithe of Callington Refrigeration.
Branch chair and secretary Mary Rowley and treasurer Sandra Walding presented a thank you certificate to Debora and Jon.
The Murray Bridge branch of Meals on Wheels has serviced the Murraylands community for more than half a century, celebrating 51 years in 2021.
The first meals that rolled out in Murray Bridge happened on Monday, June 8, 1970.
Meals on Wheels continues to support well-nourished and independent communities through the delivery of a nutritious meal, social connection and a wellbeing check by our dedicated volunteer workforce.
- Details: The Murray Bridge branch of Meals on Wheels is always after the next generation volunteers. To get involved or find out more, contact 8531 3074.
