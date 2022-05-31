Rising construction costs and COVID restrictions have created new hurdles for the Murray Bridge Tourist Park - but it's been a good 2022 so far.
The business is regrouping post-pandemic and while trade has been good, rising costs have impacted ongoing plans.
Advertisement
"It has really impacted what we're doing with the building of our units, " park owner Wayne Scholz said.
"November last year I bought an outdoor setting for the unit we finished... the cost of that same thing less than 12 months later has exponentially increased."
The caravan and camping spot is setting up new luxury units and has an over 50s residential section as borders re-open for travellers.
They have commissioned artist Dean Wilson to provide unique artworks for the new units.
Park owners, Wayne and Kylie Scholz, have worked hard to put ongoing COVID-19 measures in place.
"Obviously safety was the biggest factor," Mr Scholz said.
"That was hard work, working out the best processes... so that people weren't scared to come here, so that we could still maintain our operations, keep our staff, and make sure everyone was safe."
New general managers, Louise and Clive Craighead, have been working on the COVID-19 measures to help travellers.
"They've managed parks before, they're doing a great job and have a great handle on it," Mr Scholz said.
The Scholz' have big plans for the park's future, with the development of the new units and plans for an upgraded swimming pool and lounge area by the summer season.
"We don't want to be the flashiest, or the glitziest, we don't do lots of advertising and we don't put ourselves out very much, but I guess we're the quiet achiever," Mr Scholz said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.