Council endorsed the Draft Long Term Financial Plan 2022-23 to 2031-32 and the draft 2022-23 Annual Business Plan for public consultation which proposes a six percent rate rise

The council gave the green light to some upcoming June events.

The Marathon Canoe Club was granted approval to hold the annual Riverland Paddling Marathon on the Morgan Riverfront Reserve on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 12pm to 4.30pm.

The Mannum Progress Association also was granted approval to hold the annual SA Truck and Ute Show in Mannum on Sunday, June 13, 2022, from 10am to 4pm.

The 2022 Adelaide Hills Rally is set to be held from October 20-23, 2022, across three council areas, including the Rural City of Murray Bridge where elected members threw their support behind the 'Monarto Mega Leg' For the Blumberg Creek Stage of the event, R Hicks Road, Mount Torrens from Terlinga Road to the Mid Murray Council boundary will be closed to traffic on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10.am to 3.30pm.

Council endorsed the draft Mid Murray Reconciliation Action Plan for submission to Reconciliation Australia for review and endorsement.

Council endorsed the deferment of the 2022/23 Special Local Roads Program application for the ongoing section of Murraylands Road.

An expression of interest has been received from an adjoining landowner to buy a section of unmade, unmaintained road reserve. Public consultation will be undertaken and an independent valuation will be obtained.

The following road closures and restrictions will apply from 5am to 6pm on Sunday, June 12:

Randell Road, Mannum from William Street, along Randell Street to the southern side of the Ferry Approach Road; and River Lane from Trewartha Street to Wattle Street, Mannum. Temporary Parking Restrictions - next to the Mannum Riverside Caravan Park (for disabled parking). Council Facilities Closed - Shearer Car Park, Boat Ramp on Mary Ann Reserve and the northern end car park on Mary Ann Reserve

A report regarding the 2021-2022 Cambrai and Mannum swimming pool season was received.

A report on proposed changes to council's organisational structure was received with elected members supporting the changes.