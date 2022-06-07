Despite numbers of war veterans dwindling around Australia, the Mannum Returned Services League is bucking the trend with a bright new future.
The sub-branch plans to build a new remembrance centre on the site of the Mannum Cricket Club which will be demolished.
Mid Murray Council will provide financial and in-kind support to help with the demolition.
The cricket club will relocate closer to the oval.
The council described the project as an "RSL Remembrance Facility".
It said elected members had agreed that council would cover the cost of demolishing and removing the cricket clubrooms.
The demolition has the support of the Mannum Cricket Club, which offered to surrender its lease at the Mannum Oval Complex to allow the Mannum RSL to use that location, in return for a new site for the club next to the oval.
The completion of a lease for the Mannum RSL, and Council's support to remove the clubhouse building, means the construction of the centre can soon go ahead.
Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said it would become a "great asset to the town and our wider district".
Council will cover the costs up to $6500 for the demolition and removal of the clubhouse.
It will waive dump fees and fence costs.
In addition, the council has provided 10-year lease agreements to both the Mannum RSL and the Mannum Cricket Club under a peppercorn rental arrangement.
