Graham Hunt has taken home four gold medals at the Australian masters rowing championships - a feat even more remarkable for his return to the sport after a broken back and a heart attack.
The Murray Bridge Rowing Club stalwart started rowing in Murray Bridge when he was 14-years-old and continued until he was involved in a car crash in 1992.
"I was rowing interstate races as well and doing quite well when I was younger, and then in 1992 I was involved in a car accident and ended up with a broken back," Hunt said.
Although it took Hunt nine years to fully recover from the accident, he said the affects of his injuries was lessened due to the strength and muscle he had built while rowing.
"I built up muscle in the shoulders where the spine got crushed, so that's what stopped me from being in a wheelchair, the muscle held the spine together," he said.
Following the accident and recovery, his wife Jane pushed him to restart his rowing journey at the age of 40.
Hunt worked as a dairy farmer before the accident and continued until February of 2021 when he had a heart attack.
"[Jane] took me to the hospital when I was suffering my heart attack [and] when I said 'I'm ok, I've got to milk cows'," Hunt said.
"She took me there anyway and I ended up being taken to Adelaide in the ambulance and my heart stopped on the way into Adelaide."
On returning home he decided to put his dairy farming career behind him - but rowing still called
From May 19 to May 22 this year, Hunt competed in the Australian Masters Rowing Championship, winning all heats and races in which he participated.
He competed in the single, double and quad scale races for his age category, 60 to 65, and also the single scale lightweight race for the 50 to 55 age category,.
"I didn't lose a race, which was pretty amazing," Hunt said.
"Everyone from South Australia was just saying how I was amazing, they couldn't believe how I had done so well.
"It's bloody incredible what I've been through and then to achieve what I did, I'm amazed."
Hunt will continue rowing at the Murray Bridge Rowing Club in preparation for the 2023 Australian Masters Rowing Championships.
The Murray Bridge Rowing Club, which operates year round, welcomes new members.
