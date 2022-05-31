The Murray Valley Standard
Meet the Locals

Through a broken back and heart attack Graham Hunt has followed his passion for rowing

SL
By Sam Lowe
May 31 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Hunt wearing his gold medal at the 2022 Australian Masters Rowing Championship. Picture: Supplied.

Graham Hunt has taken home four gold medals at the Australian masters rowing championships - a feat even more remarkable for his return to the sport after a broken back and a heart attack.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.