Dragon boat paddling down the Murray River on a sunny afternoon

Dragon boat paddling in Murray Bridge is generally a fair season sport and end-of-season weather can be a bit unpredictable.
This year Vicki's Pride Dragon Boat Club decided, if they couldn't predict the weather, they would at least end the season with a downstream paddle to Tailem Bend - one way only.
On Sunday 22 May, 16 paddlers set off as fog lifted to a sublime sunny day.
Paddlers made good time on the stretch to Riverglen Marina, where they stopped for morning tea and to stretch their legs.
Setting off again, it didn't seem at all long before they sighted the silos of Tailem Bend - which turned out not to be a good indicator of progress.
It took quite some time yet before those silos began to grow.
Who knew that the Riverside Hotel had a small jetty boaters can dock at and walk straight up to the dining room from? That was a pleasant surprise, and before long the paddlers were lunching and laughing and raising a glass with partners and friends.
Vicki's Pride Dragon Boat Club paddles twice a week during the main season and are thinking of paddling Sunday afternoons, weather permitting, during the winter off-season.
The club's motto - fun, friendship and fitness - drives our training, racing and social activities.
For more information about paddling with Vicki's Pride Dragon Boat Club at Murray Bridge, phone Karen, 0408 326 312, or Sandra, 0477 221 848, or visit their Facebook page.
