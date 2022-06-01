The Murray Valley Standard

Dragon boat paddling down the Murray River on a sunny afternoon

June 1 2022 - 2:30am
Kneeling from left: Leon Bailey, Glenis Crane, Cindy Rake, Karen McKerlie, Lee-Anne Legallou. Back from Left: Suzanne McLoughlin, Jamie McLoughlin (support boat), Miranda Roccisano, Peter Duthie (support boat), Liz Hunkin, Jacqui Elliott, Karen Bailey, Sandra Bennett, Helen Smith, Kerry Lienert, Dee Cocks, Mark Elliott, Kim Crack. Picture: Supplied.

Dragon boat paddling in Murray Bridge is generally a fair season sport and end-of-season weather can be a bit unpredictable.

Local News

