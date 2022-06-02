The Murray Valley Standard

State Budget outlines investment for River Murray to breathe easily

DH
By Dylan Hogarth
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:45am, first published June 2 2022 - 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Budget 'bid' to improve flows in River Murray

A bid has been launched to improve flows in the River Murray to downstream locations including Murray Bridge and Mannum.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DH

Dylan Hogarth

Editor - Central Cluster South Australia

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.