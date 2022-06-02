Budget 'bid' to improve flows in River Murray

A bid has been launched to improve flows in the River Murray to downstream locations including Murray Bridge and Mannum.
With the river being the lifeblood of South Australia, the state government outlined the project in the Budget on June 2.
It was the new government's first financial package.
An investment of almost $20 million during three years will go to the federally-funded River Murray in South Australia Constraints Measure project.
The aim is to improve flows in upstream reaches to provide greater opportunities to increase flows to downstream reaches, enabling better management.
The government unveiled spending of about $2 million during four years to hire an eminent jurist as the Commissioner for the River Murray
The budget will see about $11 million during two years committed to the Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin Program, to improve waterbird habitat throughout the Coorong and Lower Lakes.
Other big-ticket items for the regions in the budget include about $177 million during four years to build 150 new houses and refit about 100 untenanted houses.
Transport was a top priority, with a total of $12 million over four years to reintroduce a registration concession for vehicle owners in remote areas.
Country bus services will gain almost $5 million during three years to maintain accessibility for regional communities and $416,000 will be spent during four years to investigate better integration opportunities for public transport in regional centres.
There will be $2 million in the next year to replace fire-towers with new technology while keeping existing services running.
The regions will also get 15 new Aboriginal park rangers by June 30, 2025, through a $5 million program.
The government has also earmarked $1 million during four years to ensure government notices are published in regional newspapers.
More information is available on the SA State Government website.
