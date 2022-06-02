State budget details investment in River Murray, Coorong health

THE new State Government's first budget detailed an investment in River Murray and Coorong health.
The budget, delivered today, June 2, will see $11.6 million over two years committed to the Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin Program, to improve waterbird habitat throughout the Coorong and Lower Lakes.
An investment of $19.7 million over three years will go to the Federally-funded River Murray in South Australia Constraints Measure project.
The object of the project are to relax priority physical constraints to environmental water delivery in upstream reaches to provide greater opportunities to increase flows to all downstream reaches and relax constraints to enable environmental flows to be better managed.
The State Government also announced $2.1 million over four years to employ an eminent jurist as the Commissioner for the River Murray
