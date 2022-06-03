Murray Bridge High School Formal, the night of nights

Over 150 students and their partners have come together to celebrate the 2022 Murray Bridge High School Formal.
On Friday, June 3, students in their final year of school, and their teachers, celebrated one of Murray Bridge High School's largest events of the year.
While the rain forced the red carpet inside the Town Hall, students were able to show off their lavish dresses and handsome suits.
The normally bright Town Hall was dimmed down to darkness and filled with students ready to party.
Music blasted as groups mingled, flexing flashy ties and admiring gorgeous corsages.
The yellow lights piercing the darkness saw smiles gleaming across the room and an uproar of laughter from friends showed the joy the night would bring.
A truly wonderful night to celebrate the graduating students of 2022.
For more photos of the night, look out for our gallery next week.
