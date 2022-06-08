Discover what's on in the Murraylands

PLANT A PLOT
Franhs Farm Planting Festival
Advertisement
Saturday, June 11, Franhs Farm, Monarto, 8.45am-4pm. Get down and dirt and help plant 40,000 seeds. For more details, visit the Franhs Farm Facebook page
HONK YOUR HORNS
SA Truck & Ute Show
Sunday, June 12, Randell Street, Mannum, 10am-4pm. Take a stroll through the main street and take a look at trucks and utes of all sizes, $6pp, under 16 free, www.trybooking.com/events/895937
PADDLING ALONG
Paddling Marathon
Monday, June 13, Morgan Riverfront Precinct, 6.45am-4pm. The marathon concludes with its final race in Morgan, visit www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/
OFF TO THE RACES
Murray Bridge Races
Monday, June 13, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
RACING AWAY
Strathalbyn Members Day
Wednesday, June 15, Strathalbyn Racing Club, 12pm-5pm. A day to celebrate the valuable roles members play in the club. For more information, visit https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/events/view/2745-members-day-15-06-2022
TURN THE PAGE
Friends of Library Book Sale
Friday, June 17, Murray Bridge Library, Sixth St, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain, phone 8539 1175.
Advertisement
RACING AWAY
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, June 18, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
MUSIC TO YOUR EARS
Choir Cecilia in Concert
Sunday, June 19, Murray Bridge Town Hall, from 2.30pm. The Australian National Choral Association is proud to announce Choir Cecilia in concert. For more information on bookings and ticket prices, visit https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/choir-cecilia-inc
Advertisement
FESTIVAL FUN
All Culture Fest
Saturday, June 25, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 2pm-4pm. A festival of cultures brought to you by the Murray Bridge Council and the Australian Migrant Resource Centre. A free community event for all ages, for more information visithttps://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/services/your-community/community-events/all-culture-fest-2023
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Advertisement
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 5pm Wednesdays week prior to publication
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.