The annual Tennis SA Seniors Riverland tennis teams event was hosted by the Berri Tennis Club between May 14 and May 16.
Courts were also used at Renmark, Loxton and Barmera.
Ninety teams from around the country competed in age groups starting with over 35's, right up to 70+.
Four local teams entered the event, with a couple of other local players joining in with other teams.
Sinnet and Sliatkcoc (tennis & cocktails in reverse) joined the comp for the first time in the 35 plus section.
Local players Jess Burbidge, Sharon Watson, Michelle Saye and Deanna Harden were joined by Lisa Watts and Mel Ford from Port Pirie.
The girls made an impact with their bright green tops and fun attitude.
Many new friendships were made over the weekend, and the team finished in an impressive runner-up position from 8 teams in their group.
Even though the youngest player of the CC's team was 56, these ladies were placed into the 45 plus group.
Local players Heather Richards, Barb Williams and Anne Hein were struggling to replace 3 team mates who had to pull out of the event from non-COVID related issues.
Luckily, Heather was able to get her Adelaide pals Christine Tinney and Leanne Parkes to fill up the team with about two days to spare.
The team only lost one match over the event, sneaking through in a couple of close two all matches, and ended up winning the 45+ Division B grouping.
Their fun tie dyed tops got many compliments.
Bridge Bimbos continued a long run of success at this tournament which was in its 34th year.
With fabulous team colours and uniform, the local ladies played some fantastic tennis.
All playing locally, team members Kathy Pfeiffer, Elsie Grobler, Rosie Daish, Jeanne Weinmann, Lorraine Vickers, and Helen Redden performed well to finish runner up in their 65+ age group.
In a close final the girls were beaten 2-15 to 2-21 by the Stringettes team.
The Bridge team had won the final over the Stringettes in 2021, so watch this space for another tight competition in this group of 6 teams next year.
The local men's team, with players who have been in the team for many years, The Bower Boys competed in the 70+ age group.
Jack Redden, Theo Weinmann and Owen Morrell were joined by Les Ots and Bruce Elijah, competing in a highly skilled grouping.
Following a loss to the Allstars team in an earlier round, the Boys switched the result to take out the final over the same team in a hard fought match.
Local player John Owens combined with Kevin Inglis, Ken O'Dea, Peter Bulman and Trevor Weinert in The Wanderers team.
They nominated for the 65-70 age group but were placed into the 50+ category.
This team of strong players held their own ending in the top 4 in the Division A section.
Although they didn't win, a good time was had by all, with the winning team being the Mallee Bulls.
Lawn player Ray Rossiter also played in Hoopers Heroes team that has been competing for 30 years.
Colin Ellis, Stuart Andrew, Ivan Margitich, Ron Harris and past Murray Bridge resident Philip Williams, completed this team in the 70+ age group.
Local player Gerry Korzeba is normally in this team also, but did not compete this year.
The team were thrilled to win their first event in those 30 years, congrats on that!!
Runners up won an etched travel mug each, with the winners receiving the same styled travel mug filled with locally grown fresh almonds.
The event is held in May each year, the weekend after Mothers Day.
Any enquiries can be directed to our local Vets/Seniors tennis Association, or through Tennis Seniors SA.
