The Murray Bridge High School Formal photo gallery

It was a night for students to shine - and put on some sparkles for the 2022 Murray Bridge High School formal.
Weather interrupted the night, with the event's red carpet disrupted by a last-minute move from outside the Murray Bridge Town Hall to inside.
As 150 students mingled on arrival the night then kicked off in earnest.
Stunning dresses and black ties were the order of the evening - and students were eager to be snapped, even if a few were missed in the melee.
The normally bright Town Hall was dimmed down to darkness and filled with students ready to party.
Music blasted as groups mingled, flexing flashy ties and admiring gorgeous corsages.
Friends and classmates spent the night celebrating together as they count down the months before their schooling lives are over.
Even the teachers joined in as the party carried on throughout the night and echoed down the main street.
