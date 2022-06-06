The Murray Valley Standard

Basin gets a healthy boost in state budget

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basin gets a healthy boost in state budget

In welcome news, the new State Government's first budget outlines an investment in River Murray and Coorong health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.