Basin gets a healthy boost in state budget

In welcome news, the new State Government's first budget outlines an investment in River Murray and Coorong health.
The budget, delivered on June 2, will see $11.6 million over two years committed to the Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin Program, to improve waterbird habitat throughout the Coorong and Lower Lakes.
An investment of $19.7 million over three years will go to the Federally-funded River Murray in South Australia Constraints Measure project.
Dragon boat paddling in Murray Bridge is generally a fair season sport, but end-of-season weather can be a bit unpredictable.
This year we decided, if we couldn't predict the weather, we'd at least end the season with a downstream paddle to Tailem Bend - one way only.
Meanwhile, on a recent Sunday, 16 paddlers set off as fog lifted to a sublime sunny day. The Dragon Boat team made good time on the stretch to Riverglen Marina, where it stopped for morning tea.
Setting off again, it didn't seem at all long before the team sighted the silos of Tailem Bend - which turned out not to be a good indicator of progress. It took quite some time yet before those silos began to grow.
Who knew that the Riverside Hotel had a small jetty that boaters can dock at and walk straight up to the dining room from?
That was a pleasant surprise and before long the paddlers were lunching and laughing and raising a glass with partners and friends.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
