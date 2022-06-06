A traffic-free cycling centre for Murray Bridge, including a velodrome and all-ages track, is being lobbied for by the Murraylands Cycling Club.
The club will step Murray Bridge Council through the plans for construction of a 400 metre Velodrome and a 1km multi-purpose track for riders of all ages and skill levels at the August 8 meeting.
Advertisement
The cycling club's first pith to Council was during the public hearing of the Draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget on May 30.
The club understand there are no financial provisions for their proposed traffic-free cycling centre in the current budget but sought Council's future support.
The club's plan has already received the backing of local politicians Adrian Pederick and Tony Pasin, and from the peak bodies Aus Cycling and Aus Cycling South Australia.
Mr Doug Issell, a member of the MCC, said that Australia's cycling culture and infrastructure was not as advanced as in some European countries, making road riding more dangerous for cyclists.
Murray Bridge has a growing cycling community, with 20 MCC members.
Interest in recreational cycling grew during the COVID pandemic as people took up it up as a means to keep fit and move about during lockdowns.
South Australia also has a long history with world-level road cycling through the Tour Down Under, which is set to return from January 13 to 22, 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions.
The last tour in 2020 attracted 44,800 visitors from around Australian and overseas and brought $66.4 million into the economy.
Other News:
"There are no cycling facilities in Murray Bridge at all for road bikes whether it be for racing or recreational use apart from riding on the road," Mr Issell said.
"By providing these facilities we want to give people of all ages the opportunity to be able to build up their confidence riding on traffic-free circuits and provide training and support so they are able to ride safely on the roads," he said.
The club's plans not only include making a safer environment for cyclists in the Murraylands region, but also developing a space to learn, compete and rehabilitate.
The centre would allow competitions and public events to go ahead without disrupting the public with road closures.
"With no registered cycling clubs in the area and the closest regional clubs being Mount Gambier or Whyalla there is a definite need for a cycling club in the Murrylands region," Mr Issell said.
"The club has a real passion to provide training and coaching programs for the youth of the region.
"Pedal Prix teams and rehab services would find the facility of great use."
Advertisement
To progress with the planning phase, the club will layout their case to council on August 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.