How to win a bet on AFL

This article is a commercial collaboration with Neds.



You're at the pub with your mates, watching your favourite team play. They're doing well, but you're feeling a bit anxious.

You've got a sneaking suspicion that they're going to lose. Against your better judgment, you put $20 on the other team.

Just as the final whistle blows, your team loses by a single point. You feel sick to your stomach as you watch your mates collect their winnings.



As you walk home, you replay the game in your head and kick yourself for betting against your team.

Sound familiar?

Betting on the AFL can be a fun and exciting experience, but if you want to make money off of it, you need to know what you're doing.

To help you achieve that, let's discuss some tips and strategies that will help you win more bets on the AFL.

So whether you're a beginner or an experienced gambler, read on for some helpful advice on how to win at AFL betting!

1 Know the basics of AFL betting

The first step to winning any bet is understanding the basics of how it works.

If you don't know anything about the AFL, then you're going to have a hard time trying to beat the odds.

Before you start placing any bets, make sure that you understand the different types of bets that are available.

Some common types of bets include:

Head to head

This is a bet on which team will win the match.

Line betting

This is a bet on whether the team will win by more or less than the line set by the bookmaker.

Total points

This is a bet on whether the total score of the match will be over or under the line set by the bookmaker.

First goal scorer

This is a bet on which player will score the first goal of the match.

Margin betting

This is a bet on how much the winning team will win by.

2 Research teams and players

Once you understand the basics of AFL betting, you need to start researching teams and players.

You can't just place a bet on a team because you like their colours or think they have a cool name.

Before you place any bets, take some time to research the teams and players involved.

Look at their past performance, check out their stats, and see how they've been performing in recent games.

The more you know about a team, the better your chances of winning a bet on them.

3 Look for value bets

When you're placing a bet, you want to make sure you're getting good value for your money.

This means finding bets that have odds that are in your favour.

For example, let's say you're betting on a team to win their next game.

If the odds of them winning are $0.50, then you're not going to make much money if you win. On the other hand, if the odds of them winning are $100, then you stand to make a lot of money if they do in fact win.

When you're looking for value bets, you want to find bets that have high odds and a good chance of winning.

This can be tricky, but it's worth it if you want to win more bets and make more money.

4 Use betting strategies

There are many different betting strategies that you can use to improve your chances of winning.

Some common strategies include:

Abritrage betting

This is a betting strategy that takes advantage of different odds offered by different bookmakers.

For example, let's say Bookmaker A is offering odds of $100 on Team A to win, and Bookmaker B is offering odds of $110 on the same team.

You could place a bet with Bookmaker A and another bet with Bookmaker B, and no matter what the outcome of the game is, you would win money.

This is because you would win one of the bets, and the other bet would act as insurance.

Arbitrage betting can be a bit complicated, but it's a great way to guarantee yourself a profit.

Value betting

This is a betting strategy that involves finding bets that are undervalued by the bookmakers.

For example, let's say that Bookmaker A is offering odds of $100 on Team A to win, and you think that the team has a 50 per cent chance of winning.

The fair odds for this bet would be $50, so you would be getting good value for your money if you bet with Bookmaker A.

Matched betting

This is a betting strategy that takes advantage of free bets and bonuses offered by bookmakers.

For example, let's say that Bookmaker A is offering a $100 sign-up bonus.

You could deposit $100 into your account, bet $100 on a team to win, and then withdraw your winnings and the bonus money.

You would then be able to use that bonus money to bet on another team, and so on.

Matched betting is a great way to make risk-free profits.

5. Stay disciplined

No matter what betting strategy you use, it's important to stay disciplined.

This means only betting with money that you can afford to lose, and not chasing your losses.

If you start to feel like you're getting too emotionally attached to a bet, it's time to walk away.

The most successful gamblers are the ones who know when to walk away from a bet, even if they're losing.

Remember, the goal is to make money in the long run, not to win every single bet.

If you can do that, you'll be on your way to winning more bets and making more money.

Final advice - have fun

At the end of the day, betting should be about having fun. If you're not enjoying it, then there's no point in doing it.

So make sure to set a budget and stick to it.