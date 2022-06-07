Muddy motocross track saw event called off early

It was a muddy day of riding for round two of the South Coast Motocross Championship.
Seven and a half millimetres of rain saw the track sink deeper into the mud as riders donned their helmets and goggles.
Riders swung around corners, mud flying from their tyres, spilling off the track and even onto other riders.
Engines revved and wheels spun as bikes flew through the air, with some riders worried the mud may scuff their landing.
Junior riders hit the main track, some struggling to stay on their bikes due to the muddy conditions of the track.
The sun peered through the rain clouds, warming supporters up for brief moments before the rain came back.
Unfortunately, the weather forced SCMX to cancel the event after the first rounds of races.
The last race of the day saw the Women's and Vets mixed, struggling to get around the track as the mud got thicker and deeper.
