Monarto Safari Park was one of the last businesses in South Australia to be able to lift COVID restrictions, yet they are optimistic for the future.
The park has had restrictions in place for more than 700 days, with the 75 per cent capacity restriction only lifting in the past month.
Director of Monarto Safari Park, Peter Clark, said this year they had to restrict visitors and moved to a new booking system to keep below capacity.
"Everything was going reasonably well until they opened up South Australia before Christmas," Mr Clark said.
"All of a sudden we had problems with masks and close contacts and COVID itself.
"I guess we went through some pretty rough spots... this last month has shown some improvements."
The park has been working on improvements during the COVID-19 pandemic and they have proven to be helpful at attracting visitors in 2022.
In March, the new Visitor Centre opened, making way for extra walking tracks and an opportunity for visitors to visit the café and gift shop without paying an entry fee.
"We're starting to get bike groups coming in here and having coffees," Mr Clark said.
"That's one of the things that we talked to council about, we were hoping that we could get more involvement with Murray Bridge and it seems to be starting to happen.
"[Council] have been really supportive, and they do want to connect with us more and so do we, so that's been a positive."
Park improvements include the construction of a new hotel, which is almost complete, and plans for walk-through lemur and tortoise enclosures and the arrival of hippopotamus in 2023.
Future plans also include a self-driving tour, which would allow visitors to drive through the park and experience the animals at their own pace instead of relying on bus tours.
"We'll be setting up car parks and everything throughout the park where people can go and do their own thing," Mr Clark said.
"They won't be driving through lions or anything but driving up to the areas so they can spend their day doing whatever they like."
Mr Clark said the park was optimistic about where they were heading and that spirits were high among staff since the development of the visitor centre and the soon-to-be-finished hotel.
"We're not going to stop," he said.
"We just want to offer more and more, and that could be in all sorts of areas, one is obviously in our visitor experience, but it's also in animal welfare."
