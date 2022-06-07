Murray Bridge Clinic is set to open its doors on consecutive Saturdays in a bid to get as many people vaccinated for flu as possible.
The extra services - on June 18 and 25 - are in response to South Australia Health's free flu vaccine offer.
Doctor Peter Rischbieth, a local Murray Bridge GP, said that while people might have vaccine "fatigue", the flu vax was different to the COVID-19 vax.
"People are getting the message, but that needs to be reinforced even more, people are a bit vaccine fatigued, however, we do have to stress that people have to realise this is a different germ from COVID," Dr Rischbieth said.
After more than two years without a serious flu season, cases have surged this years as COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
SA Health said that as of May 24 there were 1,195 influenza cases in South Australia compared to 12 at the same time in 2021.
Because of the rise in cases, flu vaccinations have been made free for the first time in South Australia from June 1 to June 30.
Sally Jarrett, general manager of Bridge Clinic, said that people needed to recognise that the COVID vaccine was not the same as the flu vaccine.
"People definitely need to get their COVID boosters, and they can get that with the flu vaccine," she said.
Free flu vaccines were also available at chemists, pharmacies and GPs until June 30.
"I think people also need to be aware that if they're coughing and sputtering, they need to get tested and they should be tested for both the COVID virus as well as asking for the respiratory test," Dr Rischbieth said.
"Influenza kills people as well.
"We've now got the potential to have a significant influenza epidemic which gives people pneumonia, puts them in hospital, makes them feel very well... It's not just a cold."
Contact the clinic to book an appointment for a flu jab.
