The Murray Valley Standard

Skyhooks original member Bob 'Bongo' Starkie is bringing his Skyhooks show to the Murraylands

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
June 7 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob 'Bongo' Starkie is set to rock 'n' roll in Mannum this Thursday. Photo: Supplied.

They're an iconic Australian Rock 'N' Roll band that shaped a generation and now the original guitarist is keeping their voice and legacy alive with his party filled concerts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.