Hammond being overlooked for key infrastructure projects in a "beginner's" state budget was "disappointing", Adrian Pederick said.
The MP claimed that Labor had turned off the tap for new projects in the electorate, which includes Murray Bridge.
Key projects in the works including the Old Murray Bridge restoration, the Swanport Bridge duplication and upgrades to the Langhorne Creek School and Murray Bridge North School.
The ongoing Old Murray Bridge restoration project has received an additional $10 million.
A total of $214 million has been allocated to complete ongoing projects, although there was no money allocated for named new projects.
Murray Bridge and surrounds also stand to benefit from almost $20 million of funding in the next three years on Murray River projects and a plan to roll out more doctors to regional areas.
"It is crystal clear that this beginner's Budget is as good as it's going to get for Labor and South Australians living in our regions," Mr Pederick said.
"Infrastructure projects in places like Hammond help improve regional communities and contribute to their economies.
"With cost of living pressures really starting to bite now is not the time to be winding back jobs in the regions.
"Labor has neglected Hammond in the Budget and their lack of care is in stark contrast to the more than $200 million of projects funded by the former Liberal Government since 2018."
He said that regional road had received only $467.4 million of the $7.83 billion of road funding budgeted over the next four years.
Part of that funding will be spent on upgrades on the South Eastern Freeway.
