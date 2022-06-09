Scholarships worth $1,000 offered to gifted young musicians

Six scholarships of up to $1,000 offered to gifted young musicians.
Young musicians - who remain under 20 years old by December, 31 2022 - will have the opportunity to apply for the scholarships.
The Lobethal Harmony Club, Mount Barker Rotary Club and Onkaparinga Lions Club have come together to offer the Clara Serena Scholarship and the Pfeiffer Family Memorial Scholarship.
The Clara Serena Scholarship is offered to talented young vocalists, named after Clara Serena, a Lobethal singer who performed in numerous countries around the world.
The previous vocal scholarship winner, Noah Byrne, has trained with some of the best vocalists in Australia and has recently performed at the Adelaide Festival Theatre in Neil Armfield's adaptation of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.
The Pfeiffer Family Memorial Scholarship is an instrumental scholarship, named after the Pfeiffer family who shared their musical ability throughout every community they performed for.
Danny Yang, the 2022 instrumental scholarship winner, is a talented young musician who has been playing piano since he was nine years-old and has studied as the youngest student at the Imola Piano Academy in Italy.
Scholarship winners for each scholarship will receive $1,000, with two other scholarships in each section worth $250.
Applications are currently open and will close on Friday, June 24, for more information and application forms, visit www.lobethalharmonyclub.com.au
