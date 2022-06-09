Toy Libraries available for Mid Murray families

Mid Murray Toy Libraries to open in Blanchetown and Morgan later this month.
Created in partnership with the Mid Murray Family Connections and the Mid Murray Council Libraries, the libraries provide children - aged newborn to eight years old - with free access to inclusive, educational toys, puzzles and games.
Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said playing with toys, games and puzzles teaches children about the world around them, and develops essential life skills.
"It's also a great way to create stronger connections between parents and their children, and children with others including their peers," Mayor Burgess said.
"Not only does the Toy Library promise families lots of fun and learning, it also offers a local and practical solution to reduce the clutter and expense of keeping children entertained and stimulated."
The Mid Murray Toy Library officially launches at the Blanchetown Library on Thursday, 16 June at 11.30am and at the Morgan Library on Friday, 17 June at 2pm.
