Roy Bretag's passion for things with engines started at the age of six - these days he spends most of his time restoring vintage cars.
The 77-year-old former owner of ALFAB Murray Bridge has lived in the district for nearly his whole life, growing up on a farm in Monarto.
His interest in cars started when he was six years old and helping his dad around the farm.
"[My dad], he was a motor mechanic in the Army during World War Two in New Guinea, in the transport department up there," Roy said.
"He used to do all his own repairs on things out on the farm, I was just interested in everything he was doing, I was like his shadow.
Roy took his love of engines - and anything going fast - to the next level when the Murray Bridge Speedway, formerly Riverview Speedway, opened in 1958.
He was involved from day one and spent a lot of time around the track, not only racing but admiring the other tracksters.
Cars were more than a hobby.
He spent years working with cars at Fischer Motors in Murray Bridge and owning the Mypolonga Garage.
After eight years at the garage, Roy and his family moved to Queensland for a couple of years before coming back to Murray Bridge and buying an aluminium window business.
His original plan had been to buy an aluminium fabrication business in Loxton, but when that fell through and the window business came up he pivoted.
"We just called it ALFAB for aluminium fabrication... we just took it from there," Roy said.
"Started out in Wyreema Street for five years, then moved to Adelaide Road ... were there for five years, and then built the shed on Maurice Road and we were in there for another six years, and then sold the business."
At the time Roy's wife Elaine urged him to put the business on the market they were worried it would take years to sell - but then Phil Rosewall came into the picture.
"We'd put some roller doors on a garage for Phil, and we were just talking to him... and he said he'd had the video shop in The Bridge for years, he'd been around Australia with his wife and kids for a couple of years and was looking for something else to do," Roy said.
"I said 'you don't want to buy a window business do you?', just casually, and about three or four weeks later he came knocking on the door and said 'do you want to sell this business?'."
Roy was apprehensive at first, not wanting to sell the business before he turned 60, but Phil was persuasive.
At 58 Roy retired.
Since selling the business, Roy has taken on multiple building projects - including a house for himself, a house for his son, Owen, and extensions to a house for son Daniel - before once again returning to his lifelong passion, cars.
"For the last 15 years, I've been into the vintage cars and a member of the Auto Collectors Club in Murray Bridge," Roy said.
"I'm now 77 years old and I have just started on restoring a 1924 Fiat 501. I hope to have it going for its 100th birthday in two years time.
"I've been here all my life, we've lived in other places but came back to Murray Bridge because that was home."
