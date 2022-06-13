The Murray Valley Standard

SA Water solar panel installation has reduced costs and carbon emissions

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 34,000 solar panels have been installed at one of SA Water's major water pipelines, reducing around 11,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.