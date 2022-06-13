More than 34,000 solar panels have been installed at one of SA Water's major water pipelines, reducing around 11,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.
The Murray Bridge to Onkaparinga Pipeline's second pump station, in Rock Gully, generated around 25,600 megawatt hours of green solar electricity annually, slashing carbon emissions and reducing operating costs.
Advertisement
SA Water's Senior Manager of Zero Cost Energy Future Nicola Murphy said the 34,272 panels have generated the equivalent energy to power more than 4,000 average South Australian households.
"When you consider our annual electricity expenses reached more than $80 million in recent years, being able to harness large-scale renewable energy assets such as this will help to make a difference in reducing these significant costs over the coming years," Ms Murphy said.
"Now connected to our assets, these solar panels will significantly help to sustainably reduce our operating electricity costs and reliance on the national electricity grid, without compromising on the performance this vital pipeline plays in delivering trusted water for our customers."
SA Water's Zero Cost Energy Future initiative is one of the largest renewable energy projects in the global water industry, recently recognised with the Project Innovation Award at the Australian Water Awards in Brisbane
"This initiative was designed by our people and shows South Australians leading the way with the smarts and skills to integrate renewable energy across existing plants, pump stations and other land holdings," Ms Murphy said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.