Monarto Safari Park's big plans for the future

Happy Monday, folks!
Last week, we were happy to hear that after more than 700 days with restrictions in place, the Monarto Safari Park has returned to full capacity last month.
Advertisement
And, despite the tough times, the park has big plans for the hear future with a new hotel and new animals on the cards.
We also spoke to Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick to get his reaction on the new Labor government's state budget which dropped recently.
Mr Pederick said key infrastructure projects were overlooked in what he called a "beginner's" state budget .
The MP claimed that Labor had turned off the tap for new projects in the electorate, which includes Murray Bridge.
Key projects in the works including the Old Murray Bridge restoration, the Swanport Bridge duplication and upgrades to the Langhorne Creek School and Murray Bridge North School.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.