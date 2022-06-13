FOOTBALL: River Murray seniors fall just short, junior Cods shine | GALLERY

IT WAS a big day of interleague football on Saturday, June 11 at Johnstone Park, Murray Bridge as four country football leagues came together to participate in what was dubbed the Battle of the Bridge carnival.
The River Murray and Hills under 16 representative sides kick started proceedings in a low-scoring, hard-fought battle which saw the Hills win by just seven points.
The Riverland v Hills women's game followed with the Hills winning a one-sided affair, 15.15 105 to 0.2 2
The Mallee and Riverland league combined to take on the Hills division two side next, with the MFL-RFL side winning, 14.14 to 5.4 34.
The River Murray v Hills division one league match was next and it was another thrilling contest with the Hills winning, 10.15 to 9.12.
However, after two close losses to the Hills in the league and under 16 grades, River Murray managed to get some silverware on the day, with the Cods under 18 side winning the final match of the day under lights.
Hills FL 10-15 defeated RMFL 9-12
Best: Alex Pfeiffer, Sam DeMichele, Stephen Mills, Bailey Boughen, Mitchell Noye
Goals: Sam DeMichele 4, John Boras 2, Sam Sanders, Lachlan Thomas, Stephen Mills 1
River Murray 7-4 defeated Hills 6-9
Hills 5-8 d RMFL 4-7
Best RMFL: Kaiden Dohnt, Anthony Long, Zack Taylor, Jack Bell, Logan McCabe
Goals: Anthony Long, Justin Miller, Jackson Kowald, Logan McCabe 1
